Arrest after female police officer punched in face

Burns StreetGoogle

Police said officers were called to Burns Street after a man was seen attacking a woman in the street

A man has been arrested after two police officers were assaulted - with one punched in the face.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Burns Street, in Mansfield, at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday after a man was seen attacking a woman in the street.

A man was chased from the scene by a female officer, who was then confronted in an alleyway and punched.

A second officer was struck before the suspect was detained.

The suspect, 30, is being held on suspicion of assaulting police officers, assault and attempted criminal damage.

Related internet links