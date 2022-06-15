The Borders Book Festival has returned to its traditional home for the first time in three years.

Events are back at the Harmony Gardens in Melrose and will run until Sunday.

Last year the event was held at Abbotsford House in November, having been effectively cancelled in 2020.

Organisers said they were delighted to welcome back the audience they had "missed so much" since they were last in the town.

Among the events on the opening day is a talk by Sir Jackie Stewart about his life in aid of the charity he founded, Race Against Dementia.

Also appearing will be Borders actor Jack Lowden along with novelist Mick Herron to discuss the spy thriller Slow Horses.