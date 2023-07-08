Leo Varadkar says change needed at the top of RTÉ
At a glance
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar says trust in RTÉ cannot be restored without change within the broadcaster
The broadcaster's incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst starts his new role on Monday
Mr Varadkar says he understands Mr Bakhurst is going to announce changes to the broadcaster
Mr Varadkar also says reform of the TV licence is long overdue and he wants that to happen during the current government
- Published
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said trust in RTÉ cannot be restored without change within the organisation.
Mr Varadkar said he understood incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst is "going to announce changes to the organisation on Monday" when he takes up the post.
RTÉ has been under pressure since it emerged in June that controversial payments amounting to €345,000 (£296,800) were made to its top presenter Ryan Tubridy.
Dee Forbes resigned as director general with immediate effect on 26 June.
On Saturday Mr Varadkar said he understood Mr Bakhurst's plans included changes to "the way the management is structured and issues around conflicts of interest".
Mr Bakhurst met the Irish minister with responsibility for media, Catherine Martin, on Thursday.
"I am very reassured in what he [Mr Bakhurst] has said to government and it's important that he be allowed to set out those plans on Monday and to talk to staff first and to inform the wider nation about those changes and he's going to make them quickly," Mr Varadkar added.
He said he hoped people continued to pay the TV licence, but stated that "reform of the TV licence is long overdue and I want that to happen during this government".
"I can see the political temptation to put it off for another government or another Dáil [Irish parliament], but I do not want to do that, and I want to make sure we have a new system up and running during the lifetime of this government," Mr Varadkar said.
On Friday a Dublin judge who was presiding over TV licence prosecutions criticised RTÉ for what he described as elitism, while defendants before the court were "crippled with the cost of living".
Mr Justice Anthony Halpin said he was "disgusted and appalled" by recent revelations about RTÉ.
The Irish government has announced an independent "root and branch examination" to review the broadcaster's governance and culture, as well as contractor fees and other matters.
Mr Bakhurst has said of his new role that his first job is to restore trust.
Formerly a senior executive at the BBC and UK media regulator Ofcom, he previously suggested he was prepared to "reconstitute" the broadcaster's national board.