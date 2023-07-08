Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said trust in RTÉ cannot be restored without change within the organisation.

Mr Varadkar said he understood incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst is "going to announce changes to the organisation on Monday" when he takes up the post.

RTÉ has been under pressure since it emerged in June that controversial payments amounting to €345,000 (£296,800) were made to its top presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Dee Forbes resigned as director general with immediate effect on 26 June.

On Saturday Mr Varadkar said he understood Mr Bakhurst's plans included changes to "the way the management is structured and issues around conflicts of interest".

Mr Bakhurst met the Irish minister with responsibility for media, Catherine Martin, on Thursday.

"I am very reassured in what he [Mr Bakhurst] has said to government and it's important that he be allowed to set out those plans on Monday and to talk to staff first and to inform the wider nation about those changes and he's going to make them quickly," Mr Varadkar added.

He said he hoped people continued to pay the TV licence, but stated that "reform of the TV licence is long overdue and I want that to happen during this government".