A consultation on reducing the speed limit along parts of a major Derbyshire road has begun.

The A61 from Chesterfield to Alfreton has seen a significant increase in development, both commercial and residential, according to the county council.

Officials said they wanted to review the limits so they were more appropriate in terms of the environment and safety, as well as traffic flow.

M﻿ost areas would see a cut of 10 mph but some would have the limit reduced by 20 mph.