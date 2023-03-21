Multi-million pound plans to upgrade and replace two secondary schools in Dumfries have been hit by rising costs and a funding delay.

A report to councillors said it was proving difficult to keep the price of a new Dumfries High School within its "affordability cap".

The £48m project is still on course for work to start later this year but could require extra funding or measures to cut costs.

Plans to upgrade Dumfries Academy and Loreburn Primary have also run into difficulties.

It had been hoped a decision on a funding application for the project would be received by the end of the year but none has been given so far.