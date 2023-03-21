Schools plan faces rising costs and funding delay
At a glance
A major school building project in Dumfries is facing a funding delay and rising costs
The new Dumfries High School is on course to be built but its projected price has risen above its "affordability cap"
A funding bid for Dumfries Academy and Loreburn Primary was anticipated to be resolved by the end of last year but a response has yet to be received
If that bid is unsuccessful then the council would have to meet all the costs by itself
- Published
Multi-million pound plans to upgrade and replace two secondary schools in Dumfries have been hit by rising costs and a funding delay.
A report to councillors said it was proving difficult to keep the price of a new Dumfries High School within its "affordability cap".
The £48m project is still on course for work to start later this year but could require extra funding or measures to cut costs.
Plans to upgrade Dumfries Academy and Loreburn Primary have also run into difficulties.
It had been hoped a decision on a funding application for the project would be received by the end of the year but none has been given so far.
A report to councillors highlights the issues being faced by both schemes which are part of the £74m second phase of the Dumfries Learning Town development.
The new Dumfries High School project is on course for a contract to be awarded and work to start later this year and should be completed by the summer of 2025.
However, many construction costs have risen and council officers are scrutinising "all elements" of the scheme to see where savings can be made.
If they cannot be found then a fresh report will be put before councillors detailing any additional funding support required.
The Dumfries Academy and Loreburn Primary project is at an earlier stage.
It had been anticipated that the response to a bid for Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) support would have been received by the end of 2022.
A council report said that without it they would only be able to deliver a "significantly reduced solution" to the issues at the two schools or provide full funding themselves.