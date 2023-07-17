Multi-site hospital plan will 'put lives at risk'
Government plans to build new hospital facilities across multiple sites will "put lives at risk", an anonymous Jersey health worker has said.
It comes after questions from a scrutiny panel reviewing the decision to scrap plans for a single-site hospital at Overdale.
Ministers said given the circumstances, a multi-site approach was "the only option" available.
A report from the government said the existing plan for a single location at Overdale was no longer affordable or appropriate.
Instead, ministers suggested renovating the current hospital at Gloucester Street and adding extra facilities at Kensington Place and Overdale.
Previously, the Minister for Infrastructure, Tom Binet, said a single site at Overdale would cost between £70m and £115m more than the £804.5m funding approved by the government.
Analysis from Freddie Miller, BBC Jersey Political Reporter
Madness.
A bad idea.
Arrogant.
Just some of the words used by health department staff to describe ministers' multi-site hospital proposals.
The comments were made anonymously to backbenchers reviewing the decision to scrap plans for a single-site hospital at Overdale.
They include concerns about finding enough staff to work across multiple locations, the duplication of services, and even patient safety.
But it was not clear how representative the views were of the wider team.
The scrutiny panel spoke to just seven staff members, out of more than 2,500.
The government insisted it engaged with hospital staff when it developed its proposals.
Ministers said compared with the previous plans, their scheme would include more beds and extra services.
