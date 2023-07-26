Man approached girl and 'took pictures of her'
Police are investigating after a man approached a child in a park and "started taking pictures of her".
The incident reportedly took place in Victoria Park, Ashford, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.
Police said the young girl was playing in the park when she was approached by a man who "held her by her arms" before taking pictures.
The child’s mother intervened and took the little girl away before the man left the area.
Officers attended and carried out a search of the park and surrounding area, Kent Police said.
Anyone with information or saw anything suspicious in the park between 16:00 and 16:40 BST is urged to contact the force.
