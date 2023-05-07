Police investigating an attack on a woman and three children have charged a 27-year-old man with three counts of attempted murder.

Ryan Wyn Jones from Clawdd Poncen is also accused of possessing a bladed article.

It comes after North Wales Police officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the Clawdd Poncen area of Corwen, Denbighshire, at 02:35 BST on Friday.

A 33-year-old woman remains in hospital in a “stable but critical” condition.