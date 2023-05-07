Man charged with three counts of attempted murder
- Published
Police investigating an attack on a woman and three children have charged a 27-year-old man with three counts of attempted murder.
Ryan Wyn Jones from Clawdd Poncen is also accused of possessing a bladed article.
It comes after North Wales Police officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the Clawdd Poncen area of Corwen, Denbighshire, at 02:35 BST on Friday.
A 33-year-old woman remains in hospital in a “stable but critical” condition.
One of the children is also still in hospital with serious injuries while the other two have been discharged.
Mr Jones was remanded into custody and is due to appear before Mold Magistrates' Court on Monday.