Off-duty PC admits sexually touching woman in pub
- Published
A former officer who behaved "outrageously" by sexually touching a woman in a pub would have been sacked had he not already retired, a police misconduct hearing has concluded.
Simon Williams, a former Dyfed-Powys Police officer, admitted touching the woman without her consent last November. He received a conditional caution.
The hearing was told PC Williams, who previously worked in Ceredigion, retired from the force in March while under investigation.
The incident, which occurred while he was off duty, involved sexually inappropriate behaviour, including sexually touching the victim without her consent.
He had admitted the offence in an interview and sent a letter of apology to the victim, the panel was told.
Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis, who chaired the hearing, determined that the former officer’s conduct amounted to gross misconduct.
He said that had Mr Williams still been serving, he would have been dismissed, and that he should be added to the College of Policing's barred list.
In his conclusion, Dr Lewis said Mr Williams’ "behaviour on the evening was outrageous and would have been a serious matter regardless of his status within society".
"The fact that he was a serving police officer at the time of the incident makes this a particularly serious case," he added.
"Dyfed-Powys Police expects the highest standards from our officers, staff and volunteers and Mr Williams’ behaviour in this case is a disgrace.
"Our thoughts are with the victim."