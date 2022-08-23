More buses put on for Guernsey North Show

More buses are being put on to help people going to Guernsey’s North Show.

The Environment & Infrastructure Committee said it had worked with show organisers to provide private buses from Sausmarez Park to town and to the bridge.

They were due to depart at 22:20 BST and 23:20 on Wednesday and Thursday evening, the committee said.

It added tickets could be bought at the show.

Extra CT Plus public services on the 41 and S2 routes were also due to be available, the committee said.

The traditional Battle of Flowers is due to be held on Thursday.