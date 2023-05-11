He was also ordered to pay back £704 in costs and a victim surcharge of £154.

A case was brought against him when his Ford Transit was seen travelling slowly through New Kyo in February last year.

Neighbourhood wardens witnessed a male "hanging out of the van" and peering into gardens, before they alerted the police.

When Adams was stopped in Chester-le-Street, he was asked to provide proof of his licence to carry waste.

But when he could not provide the document within the allowed timescale, he was given two £300 fixed penalty notices, which he did not pay.

Days later, officers investigating dumped waste in No Place found evidence which pointed towards Adams.

An investigation found his van had been used to take waste from one of the addresses.

In court, he pleaded guilty to four waste offences, but his representation said Adams may have missed council letters because a relative accepts his post.

After sentencing on Thursday, Ian Hoult, the council's neighbourhood protection manager, said the prosection should serve as a warning.

He said failing to respond to council requests, or ignoring pay fixed penalty notices, will "only land those people in even more trouble".

“In this case, our warden showed good instincts and their suspicions that this van and its occupants were engaging in unlawful activity were confirmed to be wholly accurate," he said.

"The fact they identified this while out on patrol shows why our proactive approach to tackling environmental crime is proving so effective."

The council previously said fly-tipping in the area was at its lowest level yet, but said it had increased the number of fines being issued.