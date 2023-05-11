Warning after man dumps car wheels and household waste
At a glance
Steven Adams from Washington sentenced after fly-tipping incident
The 39-year-old had been linked to dumped waste in County Durham
The council says it will "always" take action against those responsible
It says fly-tipping incidents are decreasing across the area
- Published
A man was caught fly-tipping after a council warden acted on their "instinct and suspicions".
Steven Adams, from Rowan Avenue in Washington, was charged with four waste offences after dumping car wheels and household waste in No Place, near Stanley, in 2022.
Durham County Council said it "will always take action" against those responsible.
The 39-year-old was given an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Peterlee Magistrates' Court.
He was also ordered to pay back £704 in costs and a victim surcharge of £154.
A case was brought against him when his Ford Transit was seen travelling slowly through New Kyo in February last year.
Neighbourhood wardens witnessed a male "hanging out of the van" and peering into gardens, before they alerted the police.
When Adams was stopped in Chester-le-Street, he was asked to provide proof of his licence to carry waste.
But when he could not provide the document within the allowed timescale, he was given two £300 fixed penalty notices, which he did not pay.
Days later, officers investigating dumped waste in No Place found evidence which pointed towards Adams.
An investigation found his van had been used to take waste from one of the addresses.
In court, he pleaded guilty to four waste offences, but his representation said Adams may have missed council letters because a relative accepts his post.
After sentencing on Thursday, Ian Hoult, the council's neighbourhood protection manager, said the prosection should serve as a warning.
He said failing to respond to council requests, or ignoring pay fixed penalty notices, will "only land those people in even more trouble".
“In this case, our warden showed good instincts and their suspicions that this van and its occupants were engaging in unlawful activity were confirmed to be wholly accurate," he said.
"The fact they identified this while out on patrol shows why our proactive approach to tackling environmental crime is proving so effective."
The council previously said fly-tipping in the area was at its lowest level yet, but said it had increased the number of fines being issued.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.