A man and woman have died in a drowning incident at Ballybunion beach in County Kerry on Thursday evening.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ understands the pair, both in their 50s, were a brother and sister who were visiting the area.

A teenager sounded the alarm about 18:00 local time after the man's body washed up on the shore.

The woman was found in the water by search units shortly after but both were pronounced dead at the scene.