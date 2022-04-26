The full programme for the Borders Book Festival in Melrose has been revealed.

It is is returning to its traditional venue at the town's Harmony Garden for the first time in three years.

More than 100 events will take place across four days from 16 to 19 June.

Joanna Lumley, Julian Clary, Jack Dee and Val McDermid are among those included in a "diverse programme".

Festival director Alistair Moffat, said: "We're raring to get the stage set to welcome our audience back to Harmony Garden after three long years.

"This year's programme will delight the crowds with what everyone has come to expect of the festival.

"Lively debate, a broadening of minds, insightfulness - and, of course, a good dose of fun and laughter along the way."