More than £5m is needed to complete a long-awaited construction of a new town centre railway station, a report has found.

A £29m budget was set to build a new station and transport interchange to connect buses, trains, cycles, taxis, and pedestrians at Stanford-le-Hope, Essex.

Funding has been promised from Thurrock Council, Network Rail and train operator C2C with about £13.4m already spent and £17.2m coming from the council.

Earlier this year, the government appointing external commissioners to run the bankrupt Conservative-run council, which had debts of about £1.5bn.