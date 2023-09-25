Motorists in Surrey are being warned of disrupted journeys as a result of road closures on a stretch of the A3.

National Highways said the new Wisley Lane bridge will improve safety and provide an easier route from Ockham Park roundabout to Wisley Lane over the A3.

A total of 10 concrete beams, weighing 126 tonnes each, are to be installed.

As a result, the A3 will be closed near the M25 junction 10 in both directions from the evening of 13 October to the morning of 16 October.