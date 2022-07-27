Ferry services between Skye, North Uist and Harris have been disrupted after a fault developed on CalMac's MV Hebrides.

Sailings between Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert were cancelled on Tuesday and again on Wednesday due to a problem with the boat's firefighting system.

The Hebrides is in Ullapool for repairs.

CalMac said an additional service would operate between Lochboisdale and Armadale, but it warned of potential capacity issues.

CalMac said: "Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Some sailings on the Hebrides were disrupted last week after a suspicious package was found while it was in Skye.

The ferry was evacuated.

Police investigated and found the package not to be suspicious.

In May, the Hebrides required repairs after it hit a pier in North Uist.