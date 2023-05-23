The first group of 200 asylum seekers to be moved into temporary accommodation at a former Lincolnshire RAF station is understood to be due to arrive in mid-August.

The Home Office plans to convert the ex-RAF Scampton site into a migrant camp for up to 2,000 asylum seekers.

It is believed to have outlined its plans for Scampton at a parish council meeting last week.

Local council leaders have applied for a judicial review into the move, fearing it would affect plans for a £300m regeneration project at the site.