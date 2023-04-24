The M62 has been closed westbound between Eggborough and the A1M after a lorry crashed into a bridge.

The motorway is shut between junctions 33 and 34, and a diversion has been put in place.

A structural engineer has been called to the scene to assess the damage to the bridge, National Highways said.

Drivers have been warned to leave more time for their journeys and to expect delays.

The diversion route directs drivers to use the A19, A645 and A162 before re-joining the M62.

