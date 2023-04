Police have appealed for information to find a puppy stolen from an address in Leicester.

Cookie, a tan-coloured pocket bull terrier, was taken from a home in Wigglesworth Court, Eyres Monsell, at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday 15 March.

Leicestershire Police said the dog's owner was inside the property when they realised Cookie was missing, with a 31-year-old man arrested following the theft.

He has since been released on bail.