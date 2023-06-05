"We have to turn the tide on aggressive driving in Birmingham," said Mr Tranter, who is employed by the West Midlands Combined Authority.

"Everyone should feel safe using our roads but through a combination of design, policy, and enforcement priorities, this is not the case."

After the fatal crashes, the cars involved fled the scene, although police said they had since identified the suspected drivers.

Mr Tranter has asked for an urgent meeting with Chief Constable Craig Guildford from the West Midlands force, Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster and councillor Liz Clements, cabinet member for transport at Birmingham City Council.

Mr Tranter cited the authority's ambitious plans for encouraging more people to walk or cycle around the city but said the pace of delivery needed to be "accelerated".

The current plans, revealed in May, are part of a 20-year transformation project.