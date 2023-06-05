Call to 'turn tide on aggressive driving'
The deaths of two cyclists in hit-and-run crashes in the space of a fortnight have prompted calls to curb dangers.
Hussien Nur Teklise, 45, died after a crash in Birmingham city centre on 16 May and last week another cyclist in his 40s was killed in the Erdington area of the city.
He has called for an urgent meeting with police and council leaders to establish a plan to boost safety.
"We have to turn the tide on aggressive driving in Birmingham," said Mr Tranter, who is employed by the West Midlands Combined Authority.
"Everyone should feel safe using our roads but through a combination of design, policy, and enforcement priorities, this is not the case."
After the fatal crashes, the cars involved fled the scene, although police said they had since identified the suspected drivers.
Mr Tranter has asked for an urgent meeting with Chief Constable Craig Guildford from the West Midlands force, Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster and councillor Liz Clements, cabinet member for transport at Birmingham City Council.
Mr Tranter cited the authority's ambitious plans for encouraging more people to walk or cycle around the city but said the pace of delivery needed to be "accelerated".
The current plans, revealed in May, are part of a 20-year transformation project.