Pair found guilty of man's murder
Two men have been found guilty of the murder of a 36-year-old father in a house in Middlesbrough.
Carlos Boyce was found dead and another man, also 36, was seriously injured, at the property on Homerton Road on 11 November 2022.
Lee Hogg, 38, and Terry Dalton, 53, were convicted of murder and grievous bodily harm following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.
Mr Boyce's young son said he had lost "the best man in the world".
"Carlos was a loving and doting dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin, partner and friend to many," the family said in a joint statement.
"He was loved and is greatly missed by all who knew him".
His mother, Susan added that he had been "her sunshine" and "the family will never be the same again without him".
Temporary Det Supt Chris Motson of Cleveland police said he was "pleased" with the verdict and hoped it "goes some way" to provide comfort to Mr Boyce's family.
Hogg, of Lindisfarne Road, and Dalton, of Ellerbeck Way, both Ormesby, are scheduled to return to the same court on Friday for sentencing.
