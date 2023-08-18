The final of the Women’s World Cup 2023 is to be shown on a big screen in Guernsey's Saumarez Park, the North Show organising committee has said.

The committee said it was "delighted" to host the live event, with doors due to open at 10:00 BST on Sunday before kick-off at 11:00.

Seating would be available for up to 2,000, it said.

Entry and car parking at Home Farm car Park would also be free, it added.