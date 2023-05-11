Runner sets new time for 240-mile Cape Wrath Trail
At a glance
A new fastest known time has been set for the 240-mile Cape Wrath Trail
Pawel Cymbalista, from Mallaig, completed the long-distance walking route in just over three days
He carried all his supplies and slept for a total of 95 minutes along the way
An endurance runner has set the fastest known time for completing a long-distance walking route in the Highlands.
Pawel Cymbalista took just over three days to cover the 240-mile (386km) Cape Wrath Trail from Fort William to Cape Wrath.
He was also the first person to finish the route unsupported, carrying all the food and clothing he needed to sustain him along the way.
Mr Cymbalista slept for a total of 95 minutes on his run.
The trail is made up of a network of paths and roads up the north west Highland coast to Cape Wrath Lighthouse. Some walking guides advise it can take about three weeks to complete the route on foot.
Mr Cymbalista, who is originally from Poland and lives and works in Mallaig, trained for last month's attempt by running a series of other long-distance trails, including the Great Glen Way.
He said the hardest part of tackling the Cape Wrath Trail was navigation.
"It was impossible for me to check the route in advance because I have a full-time job and I'm a husband and a father of two girls," he said.
"I know the Glenfinnan to Knoydart section, but that is only one sixth of the whole route."
He said he took on the challenge because he enjoys testing himself on long-distance runs.
Mr Cymbalista ran for hours in darkness to set his time of three days 14 hours 49 minutes and 19 seconds, external - about nine hours quicker than the previous fastest known time.
He only saw two or three other people on his journey, and said dealing with loneliness was a tough at times.
The runner patched up blisters along the way, but ended up in hospital after returning home following his feat.
An infection was diagnosed in his right leg which required treatment.
Mr Cymbalista said: "The first thing I was told when I went to A&E was to never do that again.
"I couldn't make that promise."