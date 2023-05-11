An endurance runner has set the fastest known time for completing a long-distance walking route in the Highlands.

Pawel Cymbalista took just over three days to cover the 240-mile (386km) Cape Wrath Trail from Fort William to Cape Wrath.

He was also the first person to finish the route unsupported, carrying all the food and clothing he needed to sustain him along the way.

Mr Cymbalista slept for a total of 95 minutes on his run.

The trail is made up of a network of paths and roads up the north west Highland coast to Cape Wrath Lighthouse. Some walking guides advise it can take about three weeks to complete the route on foot.