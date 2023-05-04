London schools are struggling to stay open as pupil numbers plummet with rising rents and sky-high house prices, coupled with the cost-of-living crisis, among the factors squeezing families out.

Between 2012 and 2021 there was a 17% decrease in London's birth rate, accounting for 23,000 fewer babies in the capital, according to data from London Councils.

Worst-hit central borough Camden has the second-lowest birth rate in the country, while the average house price in the area is more than £1m. Over the past four years it has announced that four primary schools are set to close.

One of those, St Dominic's in Gospel Oak, has about 40 pupils left. It is due to shut at the end of the school year but staff are wondering whether they can meet the building's energy costs until then, according to the National Education Union's (NEU) Camden branch secretary.