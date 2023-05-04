A former top medic on the Isle of Man who was unfairly dismissed has said her career has been "shattered" by her treatment.

Rosalind Ranson was the Department of Health and Social Care's (DHSC) medical director from January 2020.

She was awarded a record £3.19m in compensation after a lengthy tribunal which ruled she had been unfairly dismissed for whistleblowing.

Dr Ranson said: "This has been a traumatic few years... I personally paid a huge price."