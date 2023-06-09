Restrictions on vaping products to be considered
The Vaping Products bill is to be given its first reading in the House of Keys on Tuesday
Currently under-18s can legally buy vaping products on the Isle of Man
The new laws would bring the island in line with the UK on age restrictions
The proposed Manx laws would also bring in controls over the advertising and display of the products
Proposed new laws to prevent under-age vaping will start its journey through the House of Keys on Tuesday.
If approved the Vaping Products Bill 2023 would bring Manx laws in line with the UK on age controls for the products.
But the changes would also see restrictions placed on the advertising and display of the items in places accessed by those under the age of 18.
It follows concerns over a possible increase in young people using the devices.
A Cabinet Office spokesman said, while the regulations would start with the equivalent UK legislation, there "would also be an opportunity to update regulatory controls as needed".
'Protect young people'
Research in the UK had shown vaping in young people was growing, he said.
Data showed that 15.8% of 11 to 17-year-olds had used a vape in 2022, which had risen from 3.8% in 2013.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said the bill would "help protect young people from a health perspective whilst addressing some of the issues faced by parents, schools and retailers".
Of the more than 300 people who took part in consultation on the draft bill earlier this year, 86% backed adopting the measure in place in the UK.
Seventy-three percent of respondents said they were content with the proposed controls on the sale and supply of vapour products, while 50% broadly supported the proposed controls on how vapour products may be sold in retail premises.
The Vaping Products Bill 2023 is due to have its first hearing in the House of Keys on 13 June.
