Blue Flag awards given to 12 beaches in South East

Twelve beaches across the South East of England have been awarded Blue Flag status
Keep Britain Tidy, which manages the awards, said the beaches were assessed on safety, water quality and waste
Brighton central beach misses out on the accolade this year after a fall in its water quality rating
A number of beaches received the Seaside Award including Worthing, Bognor Regis, Hastings and Sheerness
A total of 12 beaches across Kent and Sussex have received coveted Blue Flag status.
The accolade is an international award recognising water quality, safety and cleanliness.
The popular Brighton central beach, which received the status in 2022, missed out this year after a drop in its water quality rating.
Some of the beaches receiving awards had previously been affected by waste pollution.
Keep Britain Tidy, which manages the awards, said the beaches were assessed on safety, water quality and waste.
Water quality is monitored during the bathing season, from May to September, by the Environment Agency.
It releases up-to-date information in swimming spots, where pollution levels may have been affected by weather or sea conditions.
Twelve beaches in the South East were recognised by Keep Britain Tidy for their "excellent" quality with Blue Flags - two fewer than last year.
The international award is only given to "well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes".
A number of beaches received the Seaside Award, presented to beaches to celebrate the quality and diversity of resorts.
These include Worthing, Bognor Regis, Hastings and Sheerness - and Brighton central beach.
A spokeswoman for Brighton and Hove city council said the Environment Agency rated the central beach's water quality as "good" rather than "excellent" this year.
"As only beaches which have 'excellent' bathing water are eligible for the Blue Flag Awards, we were unable to apply," she added.
Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said they wanted to "recognise and applaud" those working to "protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches".
“Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards," she added.
Full list of Kent and Sussex beaches to receive Blue Flag awards:
Hove Lawns - Brighton & Hove City Council
Tankerton - Canterbury City Council
Marina St Leonards - Hastings Borough Council
Sheerness Beach - Swale Borough Council
Minster Leas - Swale Borough Council
Botany Bay - Thanet District Council
Joss Bay - Thanet District Council
Minnis Bay - Thanet District Council
St Mildreds - Thanet District Council
Margate Main Sands - Thanet District Council
Stone Bay - Thanet District Council
West Wittering Beach - West Wittering Estate PLC
