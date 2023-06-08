Experts say they've solved the mystery behind the ownership of a historically important prayer book after they linked it to a famous portrait of Thomas Cromwell.

Cromwell's book, the 1527 Book of Hours, is thought to be the only object from any Tudor portrait to have survived to this day, according to historians.

It was featured by Henry VIII’s court painter Hans Holbein in his portrait of the statesman and royal adviser.

It is the third copy of same book that was also owned by Henry VIII’s wives Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn.