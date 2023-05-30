A brick sculpture dedicated to potter Josiah Wedgwood will be restored after it was demolished by mistake during roadworks, a council says.

The statue had stood in Festival Park in Stoke-on-Trent since 2009 but was reduced to a pile of bricks in February.

Then-deputy council leader Dan Jellyman resigned over the demolition and the remains were taken to a depot.

An initial assessment concluded the sculpture could be salvaged, a city council spokesperson said.

Talks had begun with a conservation firm but replacement bricks would need to be sourced first, they added.

"We will need to find the right clay and allow for the correct amount of shrinkage to create a finished brick that matches in both size and colour," the spokesperson said.