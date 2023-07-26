One of Derby’s tallest apartment blocks is set to receive its first upgrade in decades.

Derby Homes said work was planned for a refurbishment project at Rivermead House in Bath Street, which contains more than 50 flats.

The 12-storey apartment block was built in the 1960s.

Balconies, roof coverings and windows are set to be replaced or improved, with work also to be carried on the building’s external cladding.