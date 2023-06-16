Beachgoers in Sussex have been warned by the RNLI to not use inflatables in the sea after three people had to be rescued.

A lifeboat crew were on their way to a training exercise in Newhaven at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday when they were alerted to a group on an inflatable boat near Saltdean.

Two children and one adult were rescued having been blown out to sea by an offshore wind, Brighton RNLI said.

Lifeboat operations manager Roger Cohen said: “Our advice is not to use inflatables in the sea – please save them for the pool.”