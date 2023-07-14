One of the walls of a Grade II listed bridge is to be taken down and rebuilt after being hit by a vehicle, Herefordshire Council has said.

A lane has been closed with temporary traffic lights installed on the A438 at Lugwardine Bridge, near Hereford, to keep drivers away from the damaged wall.

The local authority has not revealed when the crash occurred, but said inspections found significant damage.

Repairs are expected to start during the summer.