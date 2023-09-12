Major plans to turn the remaining parts of a former porcelain factory into housing have been revealed.

Proposals for the Royal Worcester Porcelain site include town houses with rooftop gardens, a gym and swimming pool.

Developer Barnett Property Group shared details of the wider Waterside project alongside an application to convert the Throwing House on Princes Drive.

The Throwing House, one of several buildings within Barnett's scheme for Diglis, Worcester, would be transformed into eight apartments.