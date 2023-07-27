A man in his 20s died at the scene of a crash on the north Devon link road on Wednesday, police have confirmed.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at about 13:30 BST to reports of a crash involving a van and a lorry on the A361 at Loxbeare, near Tiverton.

The driver of the van, a man from the Bristol area, died at the scene, and his next of kin have been informed, police said.

The road was closed for about eight hours to allow investigations to take place.