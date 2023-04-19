A man found guilty of murdering a garda (Irish police) detective in County Roscommon has been sentenced to life in prison.

Stephen Silver, 46, from Foxford in County Mayo, must serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years.

Det Garda Colm Horkan was shot 11 times in Castlerea shortly before midnight on 17 June 2020.

Silver, who has a long history of mental illness, had denied murdering the detective but admitted manslaughter.

Silver and a friend were walking towards the centre of Castlerea on the night of the murder.

A short time earlier the two men had been driving a motorbike erratically around a local housing estate and Silver had been heard "shouting and roaring" by neighbours who called police.