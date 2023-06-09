On 2 August, Ms Chongbang developed a high temperature and showed signs that her baby was suffering from an infection.

A junior doctor prescribed antibiotics but no senior doctors were available, while midwives had assumed she had been seen by an obstetrician, the court was told.

Aayam was subsequently born with breathing difficulties and there were delays getting him to the special car baby unit because his mother had tested positive for Covid.

Ms Wood said: “There was a failure of communication between members of the team in a significantly stretched service.

“It is very clear a lot of these problems were down to a lack of staff.”

She added: “Earlier delivery would have made a difference.”

She said the Medway NHS Foundation Trust had been working to improve services and a Prevention of Future Deaths report would be sent to the health secretary.

Jenny Waight, of solicitors Thomson Snell and Passmore, who represent the family, said: “Today’s conclusion highlights the numerous failings and missed opportunities for a doctor to review Aayam’s mother during labour and failure to expedite delivery."

“The family has experienced first-hand the devastating impact of staff shortages in this tragic case.”