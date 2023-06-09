Baby died after mum waited to see doctor - inquest
At a glance
Shistree Chongbang waited three days to be seen by an obstetrician after her waters broke, an inquest hears
Her son Aayam died from pneumonia at Medway Maritime Hospital
A coroner said staff shortages significantly impacted the hospital’s service
- Published
A one-day old baby died from pneumonia after his mother waited three days to be seen by an obstetrician after her waters broke, a coroner said.
Aayam Chongbang was delivered by Caesarean at Medway Maritime Hospital in Kent on 2 August, 2022, but died the following day.
At an inquest into his death, coroner Catherine Wood said staff shortages significantly impacted the service the hospital trust was able to provide.
A lawyer for Aayam’s family highlighted “missed opportunities” to review Aayam's mother Shistree, during labour. The hospital has been contacted for a comment.
Ms Chongbang, who worked as a clinician at the hospital, was sent home from the hospital when her waters broke at 42 weeks.
She came back the next day, before spending three days in hospital without seeing an obstetrician, the court heard.
'Failure of communication'
On 2 August, Ms Chongbang developed a high temperature and showed signs that her baby was suffering from an infection.
A junior doctor prescribed antibiotics but no senior doctors were available, while midwives had assumed she had been seen by an obstetrician, the court was told.
Aayam was subsequently born with breathing difficulties and there were delays getting him to the special car baby unit because his mother had tested positive for Covid.
Ms Wood said: “There was a failure of communication between members of the team in a significantly stretched service.
“It is very clear a lot of these problems were down to a lack of staff.”
She added: “Earlier delivery would have made a difference.”
She said the Medway NHS Foundation Trust had been working to improve services and a Prevention of Future Deaths report would be sent to the health secretary.
Jenny Waight, of solicitors Thomson Snell and Passmore, who represent the family, said: “Today’s conclusion highlights the numerous failings and missed opportunities for a doctor to review Aayam’s mother during labour and failure to expedite delivery."
“The family has experienced first-hand the devastating impact of staff shortages in this tragic case.”
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.