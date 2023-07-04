Derbyshire County Council is set to close 10 sites in Chesterfield to move staff into one building.

The authority has been reviewing the number of buildings it owns, and last month said it was consulting on making its Matlock headquarters a hotel.

More than 500 employees are set to be moved into two floors of an office on Dock Walk that used to be occupied by the Royal Mail, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has said.

Other public sector organisations will be given the chance to use the rest of the building, the council says.