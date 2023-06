Two people have been struck by a train in County Sligo in the Republic of Ireland.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident at Ballysadare, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.

The condition of those involved is unknown.

The incident occurred on the train line between Sligo town and Collooney on Wednesday afternoon.

About 100 passengers remain on board the 15:05 Sligo to Connolly station service.