A respite centre for young people with special educational needs and disabilities is set to close following a vote by councillors.

Lavender House in Colchester is providing overnight accommodation for about 14 people.

Essex County Council said the decision would save £54,000 per year and would mean it could increase capacity at its other overnight care centre at the Maples in Harlow.

Lorraine Woodhouse, whose 16-year-old son uses the service, said driving about 35 miles further to Harlow was "unacceptable".