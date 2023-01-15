Finglas: Man charged over fatal stabbing in Dublin

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in his 30s in north Dublin.

The victim was attacked in Collins Place, Finglas, after 19:00 local time on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused, who is also in his 30s, is expected to appear at Blanchardstown District Court on Monday morning.

A second man who was also arrested after the stabbing has been released without charge.