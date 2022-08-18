Ironworks venue in Inverness looks set to be demolished

A popular Inverness music venue looks set to be demolished to make way for a new £30m hotel.

Ironworks opened 14 years ago and Biffy Clyro, Babyshambles and The Charlatans have been among the bands to play at the venue.

Highland councillors have voted through Bricks Group's plans for a 155-bedroom hotel on the site.

The vote was split seven for and seven against the proposals with the chairman having the casting vote. There was one abstention.

Ironworks director Caroline Campbell said she was proud of what the venue's team had achieved over the years, adding that it remained open for business at least until the end of this year.

Bricks Group bosses said they were delighted their planning application had been successful, and that they would work with Ironworks staff on "reaching a mutually agreeable timetable".