A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle left a road and fell from a cliff onto the beach below.

Emergency crews were alerted to the incident at Popton Fort, Pembrokeshire, at around 06:30 BST on Thursday.

Police, ambulance, fire, coastguard and lifeboat crews attended and made the request for an air ambulance.

A coastguard rescue helicopter from St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan, was dispatched and took the casualty to hospital.