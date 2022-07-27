'No current plans' to ban weedkillers in Jersey

Jersey has "no current plans" to ban a chemical found in weedkiller.

More than 150 products containing the weedkiller ingredient glyphosate will be banned in Guernsey from October amid pollution fears.

Deputy Jonathan Renouf, Jersey's environment minister, said he was waiting for expert advice before deciding whether to also ban the chemical.

He has asked his department for information on the impact of glyphosate before deciding whether "any action needs to be taken" in Jersey.