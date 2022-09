Watery clues to porridge-making 4,000 years ago

Possible evidence of porridge-making in the Western Isles 4,000 years ago has been found on pottery recovered from the bottom of lochs.

A team of scientists, led by the University of Bristol, analysed well-preserved pieces of pots recovered from the sites of Neolithic crannogs.

Crannogs were houses constructed on artificial islands in lochs.

Chemical analysis of pottery from four sites on Lewis identified traces of wheat and milk - suggesting the pots were used for cooking porridge, gruel or stews.

The findings have been published in the journal Nature Communications, external.