Watery clues to porridge-making 4,000 years ago

P﻿ossible evidence of porridge-making in the Western Isles 4,000 years ago has been found on pottery recovered from the bottom of lochs.

A team of scientists, led by the University of Bristol, analysed well-preserved pieces of pots recovered from the sites of Neolithic crannogs.

Crannogs were houses constructed on artificial islands in lochs.

C﻿hemical analysis of pottery from four sites on Lewis identified traces of wheat and milk - suggesting the pots were used for cooking porridge, gruel or stews.

T﻿he findings have been published in the journal Nature Communications, external.