A woman has died after being hit by a car, police have said.

The 52-year-old pedestrian died following the incident involving a grey MG ZS on High Street, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil at around 17:50 BST on Monday.

South Wales Police said members of the public, along with emergency services, tried to save the woman who was from Pentrebach.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.