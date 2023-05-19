Minority council elects Conservative leader
At a glance
Jonathan Lester has been elected the new leader of Herefordshire Council
He will lead a minority administration as the Conservatives failed to secure enough seats to gain an overall majority
Until this month's elections the local authority had been run by an independents-Greens coalition
It means that parties will vote on an issue-by-issue basis
A new leader has been elected at Herefordshire Council, but he will be governing without an overall majority.
Conservative group leader Jonathan Lester has been appointed following a full council meeting on Friday morning.
Despite his administration being several seats short of overall control, he said parties were keen to work towards key objectives.
Until May's elections, the local authority had been run by a coalition of Independents and Greens.
The Independents lost 16 seats, while the Conservatives gained eight to become the largest overall party.
Unsuccessful discussions have been underway since the elections a fortnight ago, about possible coalitions or power-sharing arrangements.
It means the Conservatives will have to rely on the support of other parties for key votes.
The Liberal Democrats refused to go into coalition with any other party and said they would vote on and issue-by-issue basis.
The party's group leader, councillor Terry James, said the new leader was on a "short-term lease".
After being elected, Mr Lester said parties were keen to sort out local issues like the River Wye and children’s services.
He added: "There’s a lot of agreement on the key things that should happen and that fills me with optimism."
Councillor Jim Kenyon, who is not affiliated to a political party, added the Conservatives would "have to work with everyone".
"If they’re mindful of that, it could be really good, otherwise we’ll come back in 12 months' time," he said.
Green Party group leader Ellie Chowns, who hit out at the Lib Dems' decision not to go into coalition, said all groups had "a responsibility to work together, to look for common ground wherever possible".
