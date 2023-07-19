Funding bid to replace quay bridge rejected
A bid for government cash to replace Exeter Quay’s Mallison Bridge has been rejected.
The wooden bridge, closed in 2018 because of safety concerns, and was torn down in 2020.
In May, Devon County Council, with the backing of Exeter City Council, asked for funding for a replacement bridge through the Department for Transport’s active travel programme.
However, the county council has now confirmed that, while it received £2.1m from Whitehall for travel funding, this "did not include funding to construct a replacement for Mallison Bridge".
'Very disappointed'
It is thought it will cost about £1m, says the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The council said it would re-apply for funding "as and when opportunities arise".
Labour city council leader Phil Bialyk said the authority was "very disappointed" and "we remain hopeful that funding can be secured for a replacement Mallison Bridge in the future".
As a result of the bridge's demise, a small alleyway next to Commercial Road is currently the only way for pedestrians and cyclists to access the main part of the quay from Cricklepit Suspension Bridge.
Leader of the opposition in Exeter, Green Party councillor Diana Moore, said: "This is a real blow for residents and visitors who’ve put up with the little corridor that’s causing so many problems."
She said a bid should be resubmitted "at the earliest opportunity".
