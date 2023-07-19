A bid for government cash to replace Exeter Quay’s Mallison Bridge has been rejected.

The wooden bridge, closed in 2018 because of safety concerns, and was torn down in 2020.

In May, Devon County Council, with the backing of Exeter City Council, asked for funding for a replacement bridge through the Department for Transport’s active travel programme.

However, the county council has now confirmed that, while it received £2.1m from Whitehall for travel funding, this "did not include funding to construct a replacement for Mallison Bridge".